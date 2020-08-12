Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi to perform at 'TIME100' talk event

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi are performing at the upcoming 'TIME100' talk event.



This past June, MONSTA X took part in the 'TIME100' talk series, and Red Velvet are performing at the live event, which will feature appearances by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, actor and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, and African Leadership Group CEO and founder Fred Swaniker.



Fans can register to participate in the upcoming talk event here, and you'll receive an e-mail with the link to watch the live stream after registering. The 'TIME100' talk event featuring Irene and Seulgi airs next Tuesday on August 18 at 6PM KST.