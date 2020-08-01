Sung Hoon & Son Dam Bi respond to 'I Live Alone' castmates questions about their supposed 'some relationship'

Sung Hoon and Son Dam Bi responded to their 'I Live Alone' castmates questions about their supposed 'some relationship.'



On the July 31st episode of 'I Live Alone', Park Na Rae expressed, "Last broadcast, people went nuts," referring to Sung Hoon and Son Dam Bi's car drive. The actor criticized the singer-turned-actress' driving and even stroked the back of her hair.



Sung Hoon explained, "I know her personality, so I touched her head to annoy her. I do that to both men and women. I even do that to Kian84." Kian84 then said, "When did you ever stroke my hair?" Son Dam Bi also spoke up, saying, "I heard there are a lot of rumors going around."



Park Na Rae and Jang Do Yeon then joked that Sung Hoon and Son Dam Bi had worn similar outfits to filming and their feet were casually touching. Kian84 also warned, "If you're really going to date, don't get caught."



