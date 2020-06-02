2Z's Hyunwoong announces he's leaving the band

2Z's Hyunwoong has announced he's leaving the band.



On June 17, 2Z revealed the below message from Hyunwoong, who revealed he would be leaving the group. He stated, "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to all the people who have loved me. I think I should say sorry to everyone who always supports and cares for me wherever I am and what I look like. I'm leaving 2Z today."



He further stated his reasoning for parting ways with 2Z and explained he wasn't sure he wanted to pursue rock music. Hyunwoong wrote, "What kind of music do I really want to do? No, I don't know what I really want to do... I will think hard, explore carefully, and make a decision without regret. I apologize once again to everyone who always cares for and loves me, and I ask for your support and encouragement."



Stay tuned for updates on 2Z and Hyunwoong.



