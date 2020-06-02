7

2Z's Hyunwoong announces he's leaving the band

2Z's Hyunwoong has announced he's leaving the band.

On June 17, 2Z revealed the below message from Hyunwoong, who revealed he would be leaving the group. He stated, "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to all the people who have loved me. I think I should say sorry to everyone who always supports and cares for me wherever I am and what I look like. I'm leaving 2Z today."

He further stated his reasoning for parting ways with 2Z and explained he wasn't sure he wanted to pursue rock music. Hyunwoong wrote, "What kind of music do I really want to do? No, I don't know what I really want to do... I will think hard, explore carefully, and make a decision without regret. I apologize once again to everyone who always cares for and loves me, and I ask for your support and encouragement."

Stay tuned for updates on 2Z and Hyunwoong.

안녕하세요. 현웅 입니다. 그 동안 저를 사랑해 주신 모든 분들께 진심으로 감사의 마음을 전해 드립니다. 제가 어디에서 어떤 모습으로 있던 한결 같은 마음으로 늘 응원해 주시고 아껴주신 모든 분들께 오늘은 죄송하다는 인사말을 올려야 할 것 같습니다. 저는 오늘로 '2Z'를 떠나게 되었습니다. 어려서부터 꿈꿔온 아티스트의 꿈을 뜻 밖에 ‘Idol’로 시작하게 되면서 처음 시작의 설레임도 잠시... 많은 어려움과 회의를 느끼며 아티스트의 꿈을 접으려는 순간을 맞이한 적도 있었습니다. 그러던 중 저의 힘겨운 방황을 GOGO2020의 정한종 대표님께서 너무도 따뜻하게 잡아 주셨고, 힘써 준비해 오신 ‘2Z'의 멤버로 받아 주시며, 다시금 진정한 음악인으로서의 꿈을 꿀 수 있도록 이끌어 주셨습니다. 너무도 착하고 멋진 동생들과 함께 작업하는 것도 즐거웠고 행복한 시간들이었습니다. 하지만 시간이 지나면서 제가 힘든 방황의 시간을 단축해 보려는 욕심으로 좋은 사람들만 보고 섣불리 음악을 다시 시작하려 했다는 것을 깨달았습니다. 'ROCK’이라는 음악 장르는 분명한 자기 철학을 지닌 아티스트들이 추구하는 음악세계라는 점을 제가 간과하고 있었다는 사실 또한 깊이 깨달았습니다. 저보다 어린 동생들이지만 저보다 긴 시간을 고뇌하며 노력한 멤버들만큼 저는 ‘ROCK BAND'에 젖어 들기에 부족함도 많았고 점점 커져가는 많은 부담감이 버거웠습니다. 제가 진짜 하고 싶은 음악이 무엇인지... 아니, 진짜 하고 싶은 게 무언지 부터 다시 고민해야 하는 시간과 만났던 것 같습니다. 그리 긴 시간이 걸리지는 않을 거라 믿습니다. 여전히 곁에서 도와주실 너무도 좋은 회사 식구들과 동생들이 있으니까요. 많이 고민하고, 신중하게 탐구하며 후회 없는 선택을 하는 현웅이가 되도록 하겠습니다. 언제나 저를 아껴주시고 사랑해 주시는 모든 분들께 다시 한 번 죄송하다는 말씀과 함께 염치없지만 또 다시 응원과 격려도 부탁 드립니다. 감사합니다. [현웅]

