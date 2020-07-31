Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, & Lee Jin Hyuk get ready for mentality training in 'Boys Mental Camp' teaser

Idol stars Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk are ready to for mentality training on wavve's new original web variety program, 'Boys Mental Camp'!

Hosted by MC Defconn, 'Boys Mental Camp' invites idol stars who are worn out both physically and mentally due to their extreme load of schedules, as they get away to a peaceful countryside home to find comfort and healing.

In the program's teaser above, Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk start off on an uncertain note as meet up with their camp leader Defconn for the first time. However, soon afterward, the idols spend a meaningful two days getting to know one another, opening up about some of their inner struggles, and even receiving behavioral examinations from a professional.

Catch 'Boys Mental Camp' starring Defconn, Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk this coming August 7 at 11 AM KST via steaming service platform wavve! The program is also currently recruiting more idols who would like to receive mentality training.

