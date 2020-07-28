NCT's WayV get hit with red light in 'Bad Alive' English version MV teaser

NCT's WayV have dropped the music video teaser for their English version of "Bad Alive".



In the MV teaser, WayV get hit with red light as they take the stage. "Bad Alive" is a track from the NCT subunit's 2020 album 'Awaken the World', which featured "Turn Back Time" as the title song.



Watch WayV's "Bad Alive" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.