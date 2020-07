EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol have revealed more teaser images.

On July 6 at midnight KST, the duo from EXO dropped more images for their 1st full album, '1 Million Views'. In the images, Sehun and Chanyeol look charismatic and playful at the same time, each ready to fight with a VR gear!

With seven more days to go, 'SehunChanyeol_1 Million Views_D-7' is also trending worldwide on Twitter. Stay tuned for more teaser material until the drop on July 13 KST!