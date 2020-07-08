Paul Kim releases simple, idle MV for 'Homebody'

Singer/song-writer Paul Kim has returned with a new single dedicated to everyone stuck at home, titled "Homebody"!

In the simple, idle MV, Paul Kim involuntarily becomes a "Homebody" like everyone else during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, passing time playing throwback games, hanging out with his stuffed animal friends, etc!

Meanwhile, Paul Kim will also be working with veteran singer/song-writer Kim Hyun Chul for a duet single coming soon, "Line". The collaboration track will be out via various music platforms on July 13 at 6 PM KST.

But first, check out Paul Kim's peaceful, joyful message in his "Homebody" MV above!

