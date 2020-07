Dream Catcher have unveiled a dramatic 2nd MV teaser for their new OST "R.o.S.E Blue", for popular mobile RPG 'Girl Cafe Gun'!

In the MV teaser, the Dream Catcher members undergo an edgy transformation into fighting characters inside the RPG 'Girl Cafe Gun', seemingly caught up in some dangerous plot. Dream Catcher's full OST "R.o.S.E. Blue" for 'Girl Cafe Gun' will be out via various music sites this July 15 at 6 PM KST!