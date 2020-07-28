33

10

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ run the school in 'Thanxx' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ have dropped their music video teaser for "Thanxx"!

In the MV teaser, ATEEZ take over the school as rebellious members of a school gang. "Thanxx" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' alongside "Inception", and it drops on July 29 KST.

Watch ATEEZ' "Thanxx" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. ATEEZ
  2. THANXX
3 1,417 Share 77% Upvoted

5

jungwooplz28 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

ateez = hottiez

Share

5

jungwooplz28 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I'm gonna love it, I can tell already

Ateez always brings megaBOPS

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND