ATEEZ have dropped their music video teaser for "Thanxx"!
In the MV teaser, ATEEZ take over the school as rebellious members of a school gang. "Thanxx" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' alongside "Inception", and it drops on July 29 KST.
Watch ATEEZ' "Thanxx" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
ATEEZ run the school in 'Thanxx' MV teaser
