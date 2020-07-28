ATEEZ run the school in 'Thanxx' MV teaser

ATEEZ have dropped their music video teaser for "Thanxx"!



In the MV teaser, ATEEZ take over the school as rebellious members of a school gang. "Thanxx" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' alongside "Inception", and it drops on July 29 KST.



Watch ATEEZ' "Thanxx" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.