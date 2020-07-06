Zico gets wrapped up in a post-apocalypse romance in humorous MV for 'Cartoon'

Zico is back with another music video!

On July 6 KST, the rapper dropped a video for "Cartoon," an upbeat track off of his latest solo mini album 'Random Box.'





The music video plays off of the humor of the song's concept, with Zico playing the role of someone coming out of his shelter after an apocalypse scenario, entering a world full of collapsed and empty buildings, wild animals, and dancing 'jelly men' that can only be seen through the aid of special thermal glasses. The plot of the story takes a turn when he spots a young and beautiful female survivor, falling in love with her at first sight as he works to find out more about her.





Meanwhile, 'Random Box' was released on July 1 and also features the single "Summer Hate."





Check out the music video for "Cartoon" above!