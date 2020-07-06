8

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior K.R.Y makes fashion-forward appearance in 'First Look's July issue

AKP STAFF

Super Junior K.R.Y is featured in the latest issue of Korean fashion magazine 'First Look'!

For the magazine's July issue, the Super Junior unit took on a hip concept, with each member wearing a different look ranging from casual-chic to wild, all-over print and representing their own individual styles.  

In the feature's accompanying interview, the members talked about their first mini album, which was released on June 8 KST.


"When I released my solo album, I felt this strange feeling," Yesung opened up. "But [with Super Junior K.R.Y], there is definitely a nervousness and excitement - like I'm part of a rookie group that just debuted, not a member of Super Junior, who is on their 16th year. [The album] will be a more precious gift for fans who have waited a long time for it."

Fans can check out the full article in 'First Look,' which has been on stands from July 2.

Check out images from the pictorial below!

  1. Super Junior K.R.Y
0 562 Share 73% Upvoted
MelOn deletes Realtime Chart and Rising Chart
4 hours ago   11   8,350

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND