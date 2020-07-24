15

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) go off on a summer trip in '99' MV teaser

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa and Bohyung) have dropped their music video teaser for "99".

In the MV teaser, the duo go off on a summer trip by the beach. "99" is an upbeat, feel-good track for the warm season, and Boa and Bohyung themselves participated in writing and composing the song.

KEEMBO's "99" drops on July 31 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser so far?

sonfu30 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

spica members are so talented

theyre basically a mamamoo that didnt blow up tbh...

zicco-178 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

i can't wait!! The girls is one of the best vocalists in Korea!

