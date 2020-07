KEEMBO has dropped another teaser for fans!

On July 26 KST, the duo (compromised of former SPICA members Boa and Bohyung) unveiled a second music video teaser for their upcoming single "99." In the latest teaser, which continues the summer trip vibes of the original, the two are seen trying their hand at bodyboarding, dance on the shore, and are seen making a number of sweet memories at the beach.

Meanwhile, "99" is set for release on July 31.

Check out the teaser above!