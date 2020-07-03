SF9 are ready to ride in 'Summer Breeze' MV teaser

SF9 have dropped their second music video teaser for "Summer Breeze"!



In the MV teaser, the SF9 members are ready to ride on motorcycles and dance on top of a hotel rooftop. "Summer Breeze" is the title song of the group's upcoming eighth mini album '9loryUS', which drops on July 6 KST.



Watch SF9's latest "Summer Breeze" MV teaser above and their previous one here if you missed it.



