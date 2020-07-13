5

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO-SC never get sick of watching you in charming MV for unit comeback '1 Billion Views'

EXO-SC are officially back!

On July 13 KST, the EXO sub-unit (Sehun and Chanyeol) unveiled their first full-length album '1 Billion Views,' featuring a title track of the same name.

"1 Billion Views" is an impressive hip-hop song accented with a funky guitar sound and disco rhythm. The song's lyrics are pointed to the unit's object of affection, expressing the desire to want to see them again, likening it to watching a video repeatedly. The song is rounded out by the vocal accompaniment of featured artist MOON

The album's release was counted down through a special VLIVE broadcast on EXO's official channel, where Sehun and Chanyeol introduced the new album, offered behind-the-scenes stories from the recording studio, and gave fans further insight into what they have been up to lately.

Meanwhile, EXO-SC will also be appearing on KBS Cool FM's 'Kang Han Na's Volume Up' at 8 PM on the same day of the album's release.

Check out the music video for "1 Billion Views" above!

nunyabsnss4,735 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I absolutely love this 80's retro gamer vibe in this video and the song is an absolute bop! Like, this comeback is so unique and refreshing and I love how fun it is and how playful. The Vlive was also so hilarious and I really wish that SM would give these 2 a variety show, I need more of their extraness. Now I'm off to listen to 1 billion views a billion times lol.

newromantics-6,097 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

