EXO's Baekhyun opens up about the heavy stress of promoting solo + gratitude toward his members

On the July 1 broadcast of tvN's 'Yoo Quiz on the Block', EXO's Baekhyun appeared as a guest representing the genre of K-Pop, opening up about both his group and solo promotions with the program's MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.



First, the MCs congratulated Baekhyun on the success of his 2nd solo mini album, 'Delight'. But regarding his long-awaited solo comeback, Baekhyun revealed, "It was an album where I could express my own color. But in truth, I was under a lot of pressure. There wasn't anyone I could rely on, and I had to take full responsibility over everything so I was heavily stressed. I even got gastroenteritis (stomach flu). So I texted my members a lot. I realized how much they meant to me."

Baekhyun continued to reflect on his career over the past 8 years. "When I look back, I think I lived a very fierce life. Not just me, but all of the members. There were definitely some hard times. It was great that I got to debut pretty soon after I became a trainee, but afterward I felt just how unprepared I was because of that... At one point, I feared going on stage. I was suddenly unconfident in my singing. When I lost confidence in my specialty, I became unable to do anything. I didn't want to show such a weak side. I would sneak away late at night to practice and learn how to project better," the idol commented.

Finally, Baekhyun expressed his gratitude toward his fellow EXO members. "I'm sure that leader Suho and the rest of the members all knew when I was having a hard time. When I seemed down, they came beside me and tried to make me laugh. I was so fortunate to have met them. They're so comfortable even when we haven't seen one another in a long time, just like the closest family or friends. We can talk about so many personal things, like how we'll be turning thirty soon and our futures. They are people I miss at every moment," he said affectionately.

