DAY6's Young K continues cover song series with sentimental rendition of HONNE's 'Day 1'

Young K has a new treat for fans!

On July 19 KST, the DAY6 bassist unveiled another cover song from his ongoing video series, this time covering British pop duo HONNE's 2018 single "Day 1." In the video for the cover, he is once again joined by guitarist Kiyoon Kim, now on the city streets of Warsaw, Poland, most likely filmed when DAY6 was touring in the city back in January of this year. Locals make their way through the small shopping district as Young K's voice adds an additionally sentimental quality to the scene.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was revealed that Young K participated in writing four out of the five songs on Eric Nam's upcoming mini album 'The Other Side,' including a Korean version of his English language song "Love Die Young."

Check out Young K's "Day 1" performance above!