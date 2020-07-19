37

14

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Jung Se Woon poses backstage at 'Inkigayo' with labelmates MONSTA X's Minhyuk and Hyungwon

AKP STAFF

The bond between Starship Entertainment idols is adorable!

On July 19 KST, the label's solo artist Jung Se Woon took to his official social media accounts to thank MONSTA X member Minhyuk and Hyungwon for cheering him on during his appearance on SBS's 'Inkigayo' earlier that day.


"Thank you to MONSTA X's Minhyuk hyung and Hyungwon hyung for cheering me on during my first 'Say Yes' broadcast on SBS's 'Inkigayo,'" he wrote, adding a playful 'thumbs up' emoji.

In the accompanying images, Jung Se Woon is seen posing for a number of selfies with both members.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X's Minhyuk has been an MC on 'Inkigayo' since October 2019.

Check out Jung Se Woon's tweet below!

  1. Minhyuk
  2. Jung Se Woon
  3. Hyungwon
1 2,144 Share 73% Upvoted

-2

funkahole-922 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Aye be careful with the stripper band

Share
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi signs with Interscope Records
4 hours ago   32   24,660
Onew
Welcome Back, SHINee's Onew!
1 hour ago   0   209
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi signs with Interscope Records
4 hours ago   32   24,660

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND