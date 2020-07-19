Jung Se Woon poses backstage at 'Inkigayo' with labelmates MONSTA X's Minhyuk and Hyungwon

The bond between Starship Entertainment idols is adorable!

On July 19 KST, the label's solo artist Jung Se Woon took to his official social media accounts to thank MONSTA X member Minhyuk and Hyungwon for cheering him on during his appearance on SBS's 'Inkigayo' earlier that day.



"Thank you to MONSTA X's Minhyuk hyung and Hyungwon hyung for cheering me on during my first 'Say Yes' broadcast on SBS's 'Inkigayo,'" he wrote, adding a playful 'thumbs up' emoji.

In the accompanying images, Jung Se Woon is seen posing for a number of selfies with both members.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X's Minhyuk has been an MC on 'Inkigayo' since October 2019.

Check out Jung Se Woon's tweet below!