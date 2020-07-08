31

8

CF
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's Jungkook enjoys a refreshing sip of 'Chilsung Cider' in his individual short CF + making

AKP STAFF

'Lotte's representative soft drink brand 'Chilsung Cider' has recently released a fun, short individual CF and making clip for BTS member Jungkook!

As many fans know, the BTS boys are currently endorsing 'Chilsung Cider' as the 2020 year models, emphasizing the brand's new summer flavors including peach and green tangerine. Be prepared for maknae Jungkook's heartwarming smile as he sips a cool sip of his 'Chilsung Cider' in his new CF, above!

You can also find BTS's peach prince V and his individual, short CF plus making clip, released earlier this week, below!

  1. BTS
  2. V
  3. Jungkook
2 743 Share 79% Upvoted

0

Mei_Matsumoto-13,836 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

0

MyEuphoria3,862 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Adorable!!! :D

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND