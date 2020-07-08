BTS's Jungkook enjoys a refreshing sip of 'Chilsung Cider' in his individual short CF + making

'Lotte's representative soft drink brand 'Chilsung Cider' has recently released a fun, short individual CF and making clip for BTS member Jungkook!

As many fans know, the BTS boys are currently endorsing 'Chilsung Cider' as the 2020 year models, emphasizing the brand's new summer flavors including peach and green tangerine. Be prepared for maknae Jungkook's heartwarming smile as he sips a cool sip of his 'Chilsung Cider' in his new CF, above!

You can also find BTS's peach prince V and his individual, short CF plus making clip, released earlier this week, below!