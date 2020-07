ATEEZ have dropped their film teaser for 'ZERO : FEVER'.



In the film teaser, a mysterious man in black brings over a magical hourglass to Hongjoong. The concept seems to continue the storyline from ATEEZ' webtoon teaser images.



'ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part 1' drops on July 29 KST. What do you think the teaser is saying?