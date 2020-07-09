Suran has a purple night in 'Relax Moment' MV

Suran has dropped a music video for "Relax Moment".



In the MV, Suran and MAYJLEE have an evening inside under a purple moon. "Relax Moment" is a collaboration between Million Market and Kumiho Beer, and it's about thinking about bittersweet memories during a relaxing night.



Watch Suran's "Relax Moment" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.