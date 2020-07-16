AleXa has dropped her music video for "Villain".
In the MV, the singer crosses 2 worlds that seem to exist between reality and the digital. "Villain" is AleXa's latest digital single, and it's about being yourself in the world and being comfortable with outside perception.
Watch AleXa's "Villain" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
26
13
Posted by1 day ago
AleXa crosses 2 worlds in 'Villain' MV
AleXa has dropped her music video for "Villain".
4 2,020 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment