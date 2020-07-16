26

AleXa crosses 2 worlds in 'Villain' MV

AleXa has dropped her music video for "Villain".

In the MV, the singer crosses 2 worlds that seem to exist between reality and the digital. "Villain" is AleXa's latest digital single, and it's about being yourself in the world and being comfortable with outside perception.

Watch AleXa's "Villain" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Eunbean 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

But can we talk about the lyrics? not gonna' hate but she need a 2nd lyricist

0

whatever10 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

not a fan but im always shooked by the visuals of AleXa's music videos

