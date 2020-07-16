MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa escapes arrows in dramatic MV for 'LMM'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has dropped her music video for "LMM"!



In the cinematic MV, Hwa Sa makes her way through a gorgeous beachside mansion as arrows fly past, but she manages to escape them without trying. "LMM" is a track from the MAMAMOO member's EP album 'Maria', which features "Maria" as the title song.



Watch Hwa Sa's "LMM" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.