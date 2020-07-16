MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa escapes arrows in dramatic MV for 'LMM'

27

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has dropped her music video for "LMM"!

In the cinematic MV, Hwa Sa makes her way through a gorgeous beachside mansion as arrows fly past, but she manages to escape them without trying. "LMM" is a track from the MAMAMOO member's EP album 'Maria', which features "Maria" as the title song.

Watch Hwa Sa's "LMM" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

YuForgetMeNot17 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

The MV is so raw & Im so emotional watching it all. Hwasa is so vulnerable facing all those hateful comments aimed at her and yet those didnt harm her but only that 1 arrow she released. When she said before that only yourself can make you sad and hurt I cried remembering that. Even if she got shot by that arrow she continued walking that path no matter how hard it is. I love her with all my heart.

0

nickybaenim-1,329 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

