Uhm Jung Hwa says she's getting ready for Lee Hyori's project girl group

On the July 17th episode of 'Entertainment Live', the cast of the upcoming movie 'Okay Madam' featured as guests. As previously reported, Lee Hyori pitched a girl group to producers, expressing that she'd love to create a girl group with Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa as members on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



Uhm Jung Hwa addressed questions about the possible project girl group once again, stating, "Lee Hyori asked on Instagram if we're getting ready, so I responded, 'I'm preparing.'" She added, "I think I should be warming up a bit," raising viewers' expectations.



She also said of the action scenes in 'Okay Madam', "It was so narrow inside the airplane. When I first started filming, I was nervous, but when I went in, I was able to be happy. When I first did the action scenes, they said that it looked like I was dancing, so it was hard to fix that. I kept moving to a beat."



