GOT7's Jinyoung in talks to join cast of coming-of-age film 'Hello, My Soulmate'

GOT7's Jinyoung is currently in talks to join the cast of a new movie!





According to a representative from JYP Entertainment on June 29 KST, a role in the Min Yong Geun-directed film 'Hello, My Soulmate' was recommended to him, and he is now in the discussion phase of joining the cast.



'Hello, My Soulmate' is a coming-of-age story where two friends first meet at 13 years old and spend the course of 14 years remaining close and sharing experiences in both friendship and romance. It is a remake of a 2016 Chinese film 'Soulmate' starring Sandra Ma and Zhou Dongyu.



Prior to JYP Entertainment's announcement, 'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi and Jinyoung's 'When My Love Blooms' co-star Jeon So Nee were confirmed to have joined the cast.



Meanwhile, 'Hello, My Soulmate' is set to shoot from the end of August.

Stay tuned for more news about the film!