Weki Meki drop dance practice video for 'Oopsy'

Weki Meki have dropped their dance practice video for "Oopsy"!



Just a day after their music video, Weki Meki have revealed a look at a choreography practice session to fans. "Oopsy" is the title song of Weki Meki's third mini album 'Hide and Seek', and it's about accidentally falling in love.



Watch Weki Meki's dance practice video above! How are you liking "Oopsy"?

