TWICE win #1 + Performances on June 19th 'Show! Music Core'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, IZ*ONE came back with "Secret Story of the Swan", Stray Kids returned with "God's Menu", Weki Meki made a comeback with "Oopsy", Nature came back with "Girls", CRAVITY made their comeback with "Cloud 9", Baek Ah Yeon returned with "Looking for Love", VOISPER came back with "The Day", D1CE returned with "Draw You", AWEEK came back with "One Four Three", and Ha Hyun Sang returned with "Nostalgia".



As for the nominees, TWICE and IU were up against each other with "More & More" and "Eight" featuring SUGA, but it was TWICE's "More & More" that took the win. Congratulations to TWICE!

There were also performances by Cosmic Girls, N.Flying, DIA, WayV, Ha Sung Woon, ONEWE, SECRET NUMBER, BVNDIT, and E'LAST.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:





===

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE





==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids





==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki





==

COMEBACK: Nature





==

COMEBACK: CRAVITY





==

COMEBACK: Baek Ah Yeon





==

COMEBACK: VOISPER





==

COMEBACK: D1CE





==

COMEBACK: AWEEK





==

COMEBACK: Ha Hyun Sang





===

Cosmic Girls





==

N.Flying





==

DIA





==

WayV





==

Ha Sung Woon





==

ONEWE





==

SECRET NUMBER





==

BVNDIT





==

E'LAST





===