Song Joong Ki opens up about his career and private life with 'Hi_High' magazine

Song Joong Ki opened up about his career and private life with 'Hi_High' magazine.



The actor was featured in the latest issue of 'Hi_High', the online magazine by his label History D&C, and he revealed, "For the first time in a long while, I've been living a very normal life. I've been reading, watching movies, doing the dishes, things like that."



On his acting career and private life, Song Joong Ki expressed, "I work very hard to balance the two," adding, "I want to be an actor who always expresses myself in an honest way."



Take a look at Song Joong Ki's photo shoot below!

