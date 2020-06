Weeekly has unveiled their highlight medley for the group's debut album 'We are'.

The bubbly and bright sounding album showcases a number of strong songs that are bound to make an impression on excited fans. Known as A Pink's little-sister group, Weeekly has already amassed a following and are showing that they're ready to greet their fans.

Check out the medley above and stay tuned for their debut on June 30.