Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Netizens in awe of BLACKPINK Jisoo's natural beauty over the years

Netizens are in awe of BLACKPINK Jisoo's natural and gorgeous visuals as more pictures from her childhood surface. 

A popular community post uploaded a slew of pre-debut photos of the popular star, leading to netizens' praise and positive reactions for her natural beauty. 

Comments include:


"How is it possible to be that naturally pretty? I think the saying that God created everyone equal is from a long time ago..."


"Real face genius."

"There wasn't a single time that Jisoo wasn't pretty."

"I think her entire family is just good looking." 

Check out all the pictures below and bask in Jisoo's glow as she prepares to make her comeback with BLACKPINK!

  1. Jisoo
Anubis33562,948 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I don't get the idea behind Jisoo as a visual or something like that...

sejung-the-great-2,205 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

