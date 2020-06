IZ*ONE snagged their first win on 'The Show' for their new title track "Secret Story of Swan".

The girls were up against N.Flying and Weki Meki but managed to win with a total of 8,918 points.

And Choice for June 23th is… IZ*ONE’s Secret Story of the Swan. Congratulations #THESHOW @official_izone pic.twitter.com/Cfybl1je8C — THE SHOW (@sbsmtvtheshow) June 23, 2020

The talented idol group recently made a comeback with a new album titled 'Oneiric Diary'. Although they have gone through many struggles, IZ*ONE is showing their resilience and growth as they continue to promote. Check out their encore performance below!