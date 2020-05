Singer/actress Victoria of f(x) has released a dramatic MV for "怀念 (Missing)", an emotional ballad genre track from her 1st full album, 'Victoria'.

In the MV, Victoria illustrates a tragic love story in an imaginative, futuristic setting, utilizing elegant CG effects. Meanwhile, Victoria released her 1st full solo album 'Victoria' worldwide earlier this month on May 19, also dropping an upbeat, retro MV for her title track "Up To Me".