VICTON is ready to show their new concept to the world with their new MV teaser for upcoming title track "Mayday".

Complete with smokey eye looks, colored contacts, and black stage outfits, this MV is definitely full of quality that fans want to see more of. The group has been steadily growing their fan base since debuting in 2016, and it's clear that they haven't reached their final form yet!

Are you excited for VICTON's comeback on June 2nd at 6 PM KST?