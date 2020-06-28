TOMORROW x TOGETHER release official MV for 'Eternally'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have released the official MV for 'Eternally'.

In this nightmarish MV, the boy group from Big Hit Entertainment live through a dark fantasy as the first Section titled 'The Ending Night' opens the scene. Although the song "Eternally" exists as part of their latest album, this MV tells a story in an unconventional mode without the full song playing.

With every section like a fantasy film, 'Eternally' has fans immensely enjoying this new content, making #Eternally trend worldwide on Twitter. Check out the video above!