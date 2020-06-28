20

Music Video
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER release official MV for 'Eternally'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have released the official MV for 'Eternally'.

In this nightmarish MV, the boy group from Big Hit Entertainment live through a dark fantasy as the first Section titled 'The Ending Night' opens the scene. Although the song "Eternally" exists as part of their latest album, this MV tells a story in an unconventional mode without the full song playing.

With every section like a fantasy film, 'Eternally' has fans immensely enjoying this new content, making #Eternally trend worldwide on Twitter. Check out the video above!

1crazyqueen225 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

That was an experience yo!!! I'm confused but I'm cool with that

armystan71,148 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Other companies: Here, have a 3 minute MV, made to stream with simple lyrics that may or may not make sense and that consists only of the group dancing with different backgrounds. Enjoy.

Big Hit: Here, have a 20 minute MV that connects to other MVs. Oh you weren't paying attention to what was happening in the background of those MVs? Well go back and watch them again or you'll be lost. Oh you're still lost? Here, read over the lyrics spanning three albums for more clues. Hope you don't get scared easily we decided to make this one horror themed with a pulsing beat sure to give you anxiety. Also, just for kicks we decided there would be no dancing in this MV and instead are going to focus solely on the acting skills of our members justtttt in case you may have forgotten this is an all rounder group. Enjoy.

