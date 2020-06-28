4

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi drop mood sampler video and individual teaser cuts for 'Monster'

Irene and Seulgi have dropped chic new teasers for their duet debut.

On June 29 at midnight KST, the duo from Red Velvet released a mood sampler titled 'The Rooms (EDT)', along with a batch of still cuts featuring Irene. With a smooth jazz tune, the footage from the sampler shows each member looking more stylish than ever! Just like the sampler title, the individual teaser images also feature Irene lounging inside a mysterious pink room.

Stay tuned for more until Red Velvet's first unit mini album 'Monster' on July 6!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. Seulgi
kxk5,295 pts
4 minutes ago

this is going to be like a mix of be natural and automatic I am so ready ohh my god

