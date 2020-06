(G)I-DLE has dropped a mysterious new teaser image.

On June 29 at midnight KST, the girl group unveiled an image of a purple cargo with stickers 'Maze' and 'LATATA' attached to it. The two songs from their debut album "Maze" and "LATATA" are respectively B-side and title tracks loved by the fans. What could the girls have in store for us now?

Some expect to see a new overseas promotion while others await a possible remix. Stay tuned for more details!