Posted by beansss

TOMORROW x TOGETHER hold a video call interview with 'J-14' to talk about 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER called up 'J-14's Liam McEwan for a video call interview in light of their recent comeback with 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'!

In the clip, interviewer Liam McEwan asks the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members to give detailed explanations of each of the songs from the boys' 2nd mini album. All 5 of the members took turns practicing their English interviewing skills, which you can check out above!

Meanwhile, TOMORROW x TOGETHER are currently promoting with a follow-up track from 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity', "Puma". 

