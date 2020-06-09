'2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' confirmed to take place in August

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is set to take place soon, this coming August 13!

The annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is hosted by one of the largest music streaming platforms in Korea, 'Soribada'. This year's music awards will be based on streaming and download chart data directly from 'Soribada', online voting via the 'Soribada' app, as well partially by professional judging. All music albums released from the past year are eligible for award criteria.

More details surrounding the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' including a location, time, etc will be announced in the near future.

