Sunmi has revealed a new MV teaser for "pporappippam".

In this dreamy teaser, Sunmi wakes up alone on a mattress by the shore. Taken aback by the rising sun, the solo singer looks up in the sky where the hue has changed to purple! The new song's title, "pporappippam," literally translates to "Purple Light Night", making this teaser extra suitable.

Are you excited for Sunmi's comeback? Stay tuned for the full release on June 29 KST!