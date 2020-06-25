MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa reveals behind-the-scenes preview cuts for 'Maria'

Hwa Sa has dropped new preview photos for "Maria".

As the MAMAMOO member's first solo mini album, 'Maria' signals a strong concept that continues to stun fans, simply with the teaser images! On June 26 at midnight KST, Hwa Sa released three new still cuts from the behind-the-scenes of the studio recording.

In the third image, the subtitles read: "Oh~ Please come out well, my throat."

In other news, MAMAMOO performed today at 'KCON:TACT 2020' without Hwa Sa, due to her back injury.

Best of luck for her solo promotions upon speedy recovery!

'Maria' will be released on June 26 at 12 PM KST, and the MV on the 29th at 6 PM!