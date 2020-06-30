Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi are loud and fun sisters in first teaser for 'Level Up Thrilling Project'

Red Velvet will be returning with a new season of their very own variety series, 'Level Up Project' - but this time, with the team's first ever unit Irene & Seulgi!

The the upcoming new installment 'Level Up Thrilling Project', Irene & Seulgi plan on sharing all the behind-the-scenes stories and planning leading up to their unit debut. No doubt, the sisterly girls will have time to play and have fun, too.

Red Velvet Irene & Seulgi will be debuting this coming July 6 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Monster'! Their very own 'Level Up Thrilling Project' premieres a few days later, starting on July 8 at 11 AM KST exclusively via Wavve.