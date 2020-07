Rookie girl group Saturday is gearing up for their first comeback of 2020!

According to the group's label SD Entertainment, "Saturday are currently preparing for a summer comeback with 'D.B.D.B.DIB'. We ask for your abundant anticipation and attention."

Meanwhile, Saturday debuted back in 2018 with their 1st single album 'MMook JJi BBa', then promoted with title tracks such as "WiFi", "Bbyong", and more.