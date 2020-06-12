1

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej

D1CE drop 'Draw You: Remember Me' highlight medley

AKP STAFF

D1CE have revealed their highlight medley for 'Draw You: Remember Me'.

The album medley above gives fans a preview of "Intro", title song "Draw You", "Remember", "Another One", and "I'll Be Your Light" from D1CE's upcoming second mini album. 

'Draw You: Remember Me' drops on June 17 KST. Which song do you like best so far?

  1. D1CE
  2. DRAW YOU REMEMBER ME
