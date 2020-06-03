N.Flying pick up the phone in 'Oh really.' MV teaser

N.Flying have dropped their music video teaser for "Oh really."!



In the MV teaser, the band members spend a rainy day indoors as one picks up the phone in a booth. "Oh really." is the title track of N.Flying's seventh mini album 'Mis-Communication', which will also be their first comeback since the addition of former HONEYST leader Dongsung.



"Oh really." and 'Mis-Communication' drop on June 10 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?



