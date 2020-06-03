11

3

Posted by germainej

Ha Sung Woon tells you to 'Get Ready' in punchy MV teaser

Ha Sung Woon has dropped his music video teaser for "Get Ready"!

In the MV teaser, Ha Sung Woon opens the door to a studio party and leads a conference before deciding to jump ship. "Get Ready" is the title song of his third mini album 'Twilight Zone', which drops on June 8 KST. 

What do you think of Ha Sung Woon's "Get Ready" MV teaser? 

tsungjh15 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Listen to his unreleased masterpiece . Check out how great he is as a musician from his album preview medley

tsungjh15 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

New concept from genius musician. Good singer songwriter, producer indeed. Stream on his official channel as well


