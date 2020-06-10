INFINITE's Sunggyu releases 1st OST track 'Beautiful' for drama 'Oh My Baby'

INFINITE's Sunggyu is the voice behind "Beautiful" for the 'Oh My Baby' OST.



The music video above follows the growing romance between Jang Ha Ri (played by Jang Na Ra) and Han Yi Sang (Go Joon). "Beautiful" is a ballad song with a piano accompaniment about hoping someone sees the sincerity of your feelings for them, and it's Sunggyu's first solo song for an OST.



Listen to Sunggyu's "Beautiful" above! Have you been watching 'Oh My Baby'?