GFriend's Umji has unveiled a lovely new cover, this time of Corinne Bailey Rae's "Put Your Records On"!

In the cover video, Umji pairs her soothing, healing voice with footage from a relaxing stroll to the park, warming fans' hearts. The idol also promotes safety measures against the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, wearing a medical mask throughout her leisurely walk.

What other cover song do you want to see Umji take on next?