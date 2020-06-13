Netizens surprised by the top Netflix TV show rankings in Taiwan

Netizens were surprised to see a recent ranking of the top 10 most-watched Netflix TV shows in Taiwan!

According to the top 10 TV shows list for Netflix viewers in Taiwan below, tvN's recently ended hit drama 'Hospital Playlist' took up #1, followed behind by JTBC's newest hit series 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' at #2. SBS's blockbuster fantasy romance 'The King: Eternal Monarch', coming to an end this week, came in at #3.

Another surprisingly eye-catching title on the list at #4 is tvN's 'The Lonely and Great God', which originally aired in Korea from 2016-2017! The series was recently added to Netflix, prompting longtime fans to watch it again and relive the fantastic story. Finally, tvN dramas from earlier this year including 'Crash Landing On You' and 'Hi Bye, Mama!' were also seen on the list at #9 and #10 respectively.

K-netizens commented after seeing the list, "You always hear about how popular Korean dramas are over there and seeing this, I guess they really are", "It's surprising that some of those Korean dramas are more popular than American dramas", "I'm glad to see Korean dramas being popular", "'The Lonely and Great God' is amazing kekekeke", "'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' is so good right now~", "A lot of foreigners I meet know about Korean dramas more than I do, it's so crazy", "I agree, Korean dramas are good", "I'm rewatching 'The Lonely and Great God' right now too since it was added on Netflix kekekeke", and more.

How many of those dramas have you watched or are currently watching?