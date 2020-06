CIX is definitely raising the expectations for their comeback with their recently released teaser videos for their upcoming title track "Jungle".

The group is taking the horror concept and elevating it to a new level using unique and aesthetic set and costume design choices. Although CIX is a rookie group, they've already made a strong impact on the industry thus far and fans are looking forward to their upcoming promotions.

Stay tuned for CIX's release date on June 30.