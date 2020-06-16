Sharp-eyed netizens spot an editing mistake in IZ*ONE's MV for 'Secret Story of the Swan'

Netizens have spotted an editing error in IZ*ONE's new MV for "Secret Story of the Swan".

A popular community post points out a scene in the music video in which members are seen waiting on the sidelines before they perform. Although this mistake is considered minor by some, many netizens are expressing their disappointment at the quality of the comeback. The screen capture also elicited criticism as many netizens noted that the members aren't in sync while performing choreography. Comments include:

"Besides this mistake, I'm bothered by how differently the members are performing the choreography."

"Wow..."

"Even small companies make sure this type of mistake isn't made..."



"What are they doing..."

"I'm a fan and watched the MV multiple times but didn't notice it until this post."

What do you think? Are netizens overreacting?